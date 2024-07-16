Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is seriousleh amazing news! Lidl is launching its first ever in-store comedy gigs with national comedy icon, Gary: Tank Commander – and it’s coming to Edinburgh.

Set to entertain troops of shoppers, the crowd-pleasing comedy roadshow will offer customers at Lidl’s newest Scottish store, at Meadowbank Retail Park, the chance to enjoy a free in-store audio performance from the nation’s favourite Scots squaddie this summer.

Sporting his trademark tan, Gary is swapping the barracks for boot-stomping antics in the middle aisle as he offers a side-splitting monologue of his shopping mission for the ‘Checkout Comedy’ series, which will be available for Edinburgh shoppers from August 3-6 from 10am-8pm each day, in what’s a world first for Lidl.

Well-kent for his Bafta award-winning BBC1 sitcom, Scottish actor and writer Greg McHugh will reprise his role as Gary McLintoch for the exclusive comedy shows that see the character offer his unique take on the trials, tribulations and ‘radge’ wee quirks of going to the supermarket.

Launching in the city just as the world’s biggest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, gets underway, the series will go on to roll out to stores in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee to ensure shoppers beyond Scotland’s capital get to experience the best of the nation’s comedy talent this August.

On announcing the partnership, Gary said: “HIYA!! Ken that way they the nuvur play decent music in the shoaps? Well I came up wi’ this idea for them tae play ME!! Um no singing but I um talking so aye!! Come listen tae me givin you tips on how to shoap like Gary!!! N you’ll DEFINITELY huv a LIDL laugh along the way!! OH GARY THAT IS AN AMAZIN JOKE!! Thanks Gary! You’re pure welcome Gary!”