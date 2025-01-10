Edinburgh locals cry 'end of an era' as famous ice cream shop drops 'iconic menu item'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic ice-cream shop Luca's has removed a menu staple for good – and hundreds of locals have reacted in shock and sadness.

The family-run business, which has been making ice cream since 1908, has said its hugely popular chocolate wafer will no longer be available in their Edinburgh and East Lothian shops, due to the suppliers closing their factory.

Luca's, which runs busy cafes in both Morningside Road and Musselburgh High Street, shared the news on social media.

In a post on Facebook, the owners wrote: “After many delicious years, and many name changes (that we won’t mention), it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved chocolate wafer.

“Due to our suppliers closing their factory, this long-standing Scottish favourite will be gone for good. All remaining chocolate wafers are available in our shop now – once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

More than 400 customers have reacted to the news, with one unhappy customer calling it “the shock of the year so far”.

Another said: I probably visit Luca’s 8-10 times a year and a chocolate wafer is always what I order. Really sad to hear that a Scottish Icon will no longer be available. I may nip down for a final pilgrimage and order it using the name I grew up with one last time.”

A third person wrote: “Well, if this is how 2025 is starting I’m not holding out hope for the rest of the year.”

A fourth customer said it was the end of an era, adding: “I'm devastated, my absolute fave. Please find a way to save this popular treat.”