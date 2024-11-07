A 53-year-old man has died following a three-car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning.

At around 9.10am on Thursday, November 7, police were called to a report of a three-car crash on the A720 between Gogar roundabout and Hermiston Gait.

The crash involved a grey Volkswagen Transporter campervan, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a red Vauxhall Corsa. Emergency services attended and the driver of the Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died a short time later.

A 53-year-old man has died following a car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass on November 7 | Google Maps

The driver of the Tiguan was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the campervan was not injured.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the fatal crash and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash ongoing.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time, and we will support them throughout the investigation.

"We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4275 of November 7.