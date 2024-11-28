A busy McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant in Edinburgh has reopened after undergoing a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular fast-food joint on London Road is the latest branch in the burger chain to get a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers. They also promise that waiting times will be reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

While the traditional walk-in remains core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of ‘Convenience of the Future’ will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the redesigned front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

Ryan Straub, who owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Edinburgh, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our London Road restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our London Road restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as they will help make their jobs a little easier.

“I’d like to thank the Seafield Road customers and restaurant for playing host to our London Road customer’s while the refurbishment took place.”