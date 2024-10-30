Busy Edinburgh McDonald’s drive-thru and restaurant closes its doors - here's why

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
A busy McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru in Edinburgh has closed its doors.

The fast-food chain has shut its London Road eaterie for a month while it undergoes refurbishment.

Work is currently underway to transform the restaurant, which will reopen on Thursday, November 28, with a revised layout and the latest technology.

A banner outside the venue informing customers of the closure reads: “We're busy making some exciting changes. We reopen on 28 November.”

Those looking for their Big Mac fix can visit nearby McDonald's restaurants at South St Andrew Street and Seafield Road.

McDonald’s has been approached for more information on the refurbishment.

