McDonald's has given customers an update following the ‘closure’ of one its busiest Edinburgh restaurants.

As reported in the Evening News, the popular fast-food chain has shut its London Road eaterie for a month while it undergoes refurbishment.

Work is currently underway to transform the restaurant and drive-thru, which will reopen on Thursday, November 28, with a revised layout and the latest technology.

A banner outside the venue informing customers of the closure reads: “We're busy making some exciting changes. We reopen on 28 November.”

Now, McDonald's has shared some more details, saying customers can expect several improvements when the venue reopens.

Franchisee Ryan Straub, who owns and operates the London Road restaurant, said: “McDonald’s is always looking into ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my London Road restaurant, we’ll be doing just that.

“Customers will be able to use our close-by Seafield Roadrestaurant while London Road is closed. We appreciate everyone’s patience while these updates are made and look forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant to experience the changes first hand next month.”