Edinburgh missing: Concerns for Aihleen Fairgrieve who was last seen in Leith two weeks ago
Edinburgh police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing woman who has not been seen in two weeks.
Aihleen Fairgrieve, 42, was last seen in the Hopetoun Crescent area of Leith at around 11am on Saturday, May, 11. She is described as around 5ft 3ins in height, with long fair/blonde hair.
Aihleen is believed to be wearing a blue jacket with silver buttons, blue trousers or jeans with white training style shoes and is believed to be carrying a black over-the shouldr-bag. Sergeant Mark Asquith said: “Concerns are growing for Aihleen’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her. She is known to frequent Edinburgh City Centre and Leith and is possibly sleeping rough.”
Sergeant Asquith added: "I would ask anyone who has seen Aihleen or who knows where she might be, to please contact us.” Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 1472 of 17 May, 2024.
