The 42-year-old was last seen in Hopetoun Crescent on May 11

Edinburgh police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing woman who has not been seen in two weeks.

Aihleen Fairgrieve, 42, was last seen in the Hopetoun Crescent area of Leith at around 11am on Saturday, May, 11. She is described as around 5ft 3ins in height, with long fair/blonde hair.

Edinburgh woman, Aihleen Fairgrieve, was last seen in Leith on May 11

Aihleen is believed to be wearing a blue jacket with silver buttons, blue trousers or jeans with white training style shoes and is believed to be carrying a black over-the shouldr-bag. Sergeant Mark Asquith said: “Concerns are growing for Aihleen’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her. She is known to frequent Edinburgh City Centre and Leith and is possibly sleeping rough.”