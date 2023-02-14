Search efforts to find a six-year-old whippet continue 12 days after she escaped from her flat. The search for Tabby, a grey and white whippet who has been missing since February 2, has seen professional search and rescue teams look day and night for the lost pup and her owner has growing concerns for her safety.

Last week Tabby was spotted across several locations in Hillend and Straiton and is now believed to be in the Burdiehouse area. The public are asked to report any sightings of Tabby to her owner but not to search for her or try to catch the lost dog as this could result in her travelling further away from home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Tabby’s owner, Kuok, on 07549495276.

Kuok, 26, along with volunteers from Drone Search And Rescue and other dog professionals believe she is slowly making her way back home but are asking the public to report any sightings of the beloved pet. Acting on the advice of the professional search team Kuok has been leaving ‘moving scent trails’ in a bid to be reunited with Tabby.

The six-year-old whippet went missing on February 2

She said: “I’ve been out every day for about eight to ten hours. Sometimes I go to the area and wait and other times I go out for a walk with my other dog to leave a scent trail. I leave things like scarfs, socks and t-shirts. She should stay in the area so long as people don’t chase her and scare her off.”

Local resident, William Sturgeon, who volunteers for UK wide organisation Drone SAR For Lost Dogs, has taken part in aerial and ground searches every day since February 3.

This afternoon Mr Sturgeon will join five other volunteers where they will continue ground searches with high power binoculars, use a drone to scope the area from above and scent lampposts and gates in an attempt to lure Tabby in the direction of her home.

Mr Sturgeon said: “She is very close to home so we have been a little bit more standoffish because we don’t want to scare her away from that area. The owners have done a lot of scent work which should in turn allow Tabby to scent her way home quite easily. But we’re quite keen on a sighting.”

Kuok said she has received numerous messages from the public everyday but unfortunately Tabby still remains missing.

Mr Sturgeon said Burdiehouse residents have been very helpful in reporting sightings but added ‘if drivers could be slower that would be fantastic.’

Despite having been missing for 12 days, Tabby’s recent movements are said to be encouraging. Mr Sturgeon said: “She moved from the Esso garage on Biggar Road to Straiton and has now crossed over to the Burdiehouse area. We’re very confident she knows how to get home now because of the amount of scent trails.

“At the two-week mark dogs tend to get quite bored and tired, that’s usually when the look to come in by themselves, and she has already come quite a long way in the right direction.”

He added: “All the sightings have been very positive – she’s moving well and hasn’t been injured.”

Tabby has a distinct white line or her back

