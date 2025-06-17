A New Town office building could be converted into a 102-bedroom hotel under plans submitted to the council.

Albany House, on the corner of Albany Street and Broughton Street was built on the site of the former Barony St James Church - once a city landmark with its 180ft tower - which was demolished in 1983.

The legal firm which currently occupies the premises is relocating to new offices in the city centre later this year.

The five-storey office building could become a 102-bedroom hotel | supplied

And the plans submitted by Artisan Real Estate would see the five-storey sandstone office building turned into a hotel, which would operate under the “Hub by Premier Inn” brand, with 102 bedrooms, lounge and dining space for guests. A reheat kitchen is proposed at basement level.

Most of the external structure of the building - which was designed to reflect the adjacent Georgian neoclassical town houses - would remain unchanged, but the top floor would be given a contemporary new cladding and finish. There would be minor alterations to the entrance and all the windows would be replaced.

Artisan said internally, the hotel’s design specification would meet high environmental and sustainability standards, with air-sourced heat pump technology replacing the existing fossil fuel water system.

The developer recently secured planning consent to turn the former Caledonian brewery into flats as part of a 168-home project and was also behind three hotels in the New Waverley development in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

David Westwater, Artisan’s managing director for Scotland, said: “This design proposal will bring continued interest and investment to a vibrant corner of Edinburgh’s eastern city centre. The existing sandstone building is well-suited to hotel development with high levels of natural daylight and an established entrance area.

“We are pleased to be once again working with [Premier Inn parent company] Whitbread to create a modern and contemporary interior providing the high levels of insulation and energy technology, delivering both a sustainable and attractive addition to Edinburgh’s successful hospitality sector.

“Albany House is the latest in a succession of high-profile planning proposals delivered by Artisan in Edinburgh’s city centre during the last 12 months and reinforces our stated commitment to bring substantial investment coupled with high quality development to the heart of Scotland’s capital.”

Whitbread claims its Edinburgh hotels currently welcome nearly a million visitors, who generate more than £32 million for the city’s economy every year.

Whitbread acquisitions manager Jill Anderson said: “Premier Inn has been part of Edinburgh’s hospitality scene for more than 30 years. We’re incredibly proud to have built a network of popular, good-value hotels across the city, and we see great potential for further investment given that budget hotels like Premier Inn account for just 20 per cent of the city’s bedroom stock.

“The hub by Premier Inn brand is designed to appeal to budget, short-stay travellers. It offers all the comfort, consistency, and reliability of Premier Inn, but with a smaller bedroom, and the format allows us to offer great-value rooms in the most connected and interesting city centre locations.

“Albany House is an excellent location for us, and I am very pleased to be working with Artisan to expand our footprint in the city in a sustainable way through the proposed conversion of the 1980s office building.”