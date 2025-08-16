The three Oasis concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium meant record passenger numbers for ScotRail.

As fans of the Manchester duo packed onto trains to get to the gigs and home again, ScotRail recorded almost 2 million passengers, giving the rail operator its busiest week of the year. The high numbers also reflect the presence in the Capital of thousands of Festival goers.

Around 328,000 people travelled with ScotRail on the day of the first Oasis concert, last Friday, August 8 – up 19 per cent compared with the same day last year; and 327,000 travelled on Saturday, up 12 per cent on 2024.

That made those two days the busiest on the ScotRail network since December 14, 2024, traditionally the weekend when most Christmas parties and nights-out take place.

The last of the Oasis concerts on Tuesday delivered another boost, and meant for the week from Friday, August 8, a total of 1,995,000 people travelled on ScotRail services.

ScotRail laid on extra services and frontline staff got into the spirit of things by donning special Oasis themed bucket hats and posing for photos with customers.

David Ross, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “This week once again confirms that ScotRail is increasingly the travel mode of choice for people going to large events in Scotland. The fact that we’ve just delivered the busiest week of 2025 so far shows how important large concerts and events are to our business and the Scottish economy.

“Our frontline staff once again delivered an excellent service for almost two million customers who chose to travel with ScotRail.”

The major events in Edinburgh continue with rock superstars AC/DC playing at Murrayfield on Thursday, August 21. ScotRail is again putting on extra services and adding more seats.

Details of extra services in place for people travelling to the Edinburgh Festivals between now and 25 August are available on the ScotRail website.