Edinburgh parking: Permits and charges to be introduced on three streets currently free
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The move follows complaints from residents of the streets - Easter Dalry Road, Drive and Wynd - about "uncontrolled and inconsiderate parking".
The streets are within the area covered by the S4 controlled parking zone (CPZ) but the parking restrictions do not apply to them because when the CPZ was extended to the area in 2003, they were part of a new estate and the roads had not been adopted by the council.
A report to the city's transport and environment committee explains the roads have now been adopted and asks approval for starting the statutory procedures to apply the appropriate parking controls and charges.
It will mean residents having to pay for parking permits and others facing parking charges and maximum lengths of stay.
The report says: "The proposed changes will ensure that demand for parking during the controlled hours is better managed in these streets by introducing parking charges and maximum lengths of stay. Parking Attendants will monitor the proposed controls and be able to take enforcement action against incorrect parking."
A council official said the move - expected to be approved by the committee next week - would correct an "anomaly".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.