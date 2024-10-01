Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parking charges are to be introduced on three Edinburgh roads where motorists can currently leave their car for free.

The move follows complaints from residents of the streets - Easter Dalry Road, Drive and Wynd - about "uncontrolled and inconsiderate parking".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streets are within the area covered by the S4 controlled parking zone (CPZ) but the parking restrictions do not apply to them because when the CPZ was extended to the area in 2003, they were part of a new estate and the roads had not been adopted by the council.

Easter Dalry Wynd is one of three streets to have parking charges and restrictions introduced | Google

A report to the city's transport and environment committee explains the roads have now been adopted and asks approval for starting the statutory procedures to apply the appropriate parking controls and charges.

It will mean residents having to pay for parking permits and others facing parking charges and maximum lengths of stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: "The proposed changes will ensure that demand for parking during the controlled hours is better managed in these streets by introducing parking charges and maximum lengths of stay. Parking Attendants will monitor the proposed controls and be able to take enforcement action against incorrect parking."

A council official said the move - expected to be approved by the committee next week - would correct an "anomaly".