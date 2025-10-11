Plans to transform derelict townhouses in Edinburgh’s city centre into luxury serviced apartments have been submitted by conservation specialists Studio LBA.

The proposal would see B-Listed buildings on Princes Street and Hanover Street become 24 high-quality serviced apartments and office headquarters for Destiny Scotland.

The B-Listed buildings, located within Edinburgh's UNESCO World Heritage Site, are currently in a semi-derelict state internally having laid vacant for several decades. The properties previously received full planning permission and listed building consent for conversion into 30 serviced apartments.

Lead architect for the project, Studio LBA, say the newly submitted proposals, will inject vibrancy into the iconic street in the capital and bring the historic buildings into viable contemporary use.

Studio LBA say the few remaining original features at the Princes Street site will be retained, while modern materials will be integrated into the design including thermal upgrades and new windows | CGI Studio LBA

John Cameron, conservation architect and associate at Studio LBA, said: “It’s fantastic to add another project with Destiny Scotland to our portfolio. The buildings, situated within Edinburgh’s UNESCO World Heritage Site have stood vacant for several decades and are now in a fragile, semi-derelict condition.

“Their restoration presents an important opportunity to conserve and protect the historic character of these properties, ensuring that their legacy within the city’s architectural heritage is safeguarded for future generations.”

Stuart Moffat, managing director at Destiny Scotland Group, added: “We pride ourselves on offering a home-from-home at each of our apartment locations and it’s exciting to bolster our portfolio with this new addition on Princes Street.

“Studio LBA have the exact expertise to lead this sympathetic conservation project, enhancing and modernising the building into luxury serviced apartments.”

The design team consists of Studio LBA as architect, SF Structures as structural engineers, OFR Consultants as fire engineer, Brownriggs as Quanity Surveyor, and Waverley Ltd as mechanical engineers.