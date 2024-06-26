Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pensioner was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a car in a famous Edinburgh street.

The crash, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.35pm on Friday, June 21 on Princes Street. The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are now appealing for information as enquiries continue. The incident is understood to have happened at the West End of Princes Street near its junction with Lothian Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 83-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital following a crash in the West End of Princes Street at around 5.35pm on Friday, June 21 | Google Maps

Constable Chris Beddows said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask motorists with dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”