Edinburgh police appeal for information after pensioner hit by car in Princes Street crash
The crash, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.35pm on Friday, June 21 on Princes Street. The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police are now appealing for information as enquiries continue. The incident is understood to have happened at the West End of Princes Street near its junction with Lothian Road.
Constable Chris Beddows said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask motorists with dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2965 of 21 June, 2024.
