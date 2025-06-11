Police in Edinburgh have recovered a gun in Roseburn Path as part of an ongoing investigation into ‘gang attacks’.

Officers recovered the weapon at around 11am on Wednesday, June 11 as part of Operation Portaledge – the force’s investigation into violent incidents in the East and West of the country. It is one of a ‘number of weapons’ which have now been recovered.

A section of the Roseburn Bath in Edinburgh was cordoned off last week | TSPL

On Thursday, June 5, police cordoned off a section of the path between the footbridge at Roseburn Terrace and Ravelston Dykes with a police presence remaining at the scene since. It is understood that the section of Roseburn Path will remain closed until further notice.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry, Specialist Crime Division, said: "A number of weapons have now been recovered as part of this operation. I hope this latest find helps to reassure the community of our continued resolve to target organised crime.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who knows something that could assist with our investigation to please contact to us. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should speak to Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."