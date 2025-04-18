Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have released images of two men they believe may be able to assist enquiries into a serious assault in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 7 last year on Princes Street. Officers are now appealing for information to help identify the men.

Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist enquiries into a serious assault in Princes Street last December | Police Scotland

The first man is described as white, aged approximately 18 years old, with a slim build and short light, brown hair. He was wearing a grey coloured Nike hooded jumper, a dark coloured cross body bag and dark coloured trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second man is described as white, aged approximately 20 years old, medium build, short dark hair and dark stubble. He was wearing a black Canada Goose gilet top with a dark top underneath and dark trousers.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or who recognises the men pictured is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3251 of 07 December 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.