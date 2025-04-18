Edinburgh police share images of two men after serious assault in Princes Street
The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 7 last year on Princes Street. Officers are now appealing for information to help identify the men.
The first man is described as white, aged approximately 18 years old, with a slim build and short light, brown hair. He was wearing a grey coloured Nike hooded jumper, a dark coloured cross body bag and dark coloured trousers.
The second man is described as white, aged approximately 20 years old, medium build, short dark hair and dark stubble. He was wearing a black Canada Goose gilet top with a dark top underneath and dark trousers.
Anyone who has any information about the incident or who recognises the men pictured is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3251 of 07 December 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.