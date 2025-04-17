Edinburgh incident: Man, 78, dies on Princes Street as emergency crews rush to scene

A pensioner has died in Edinburgh's city centre following reports of an unwell person, police have confirmed.

Emergency crews rushed to a premises on Princes Street around 3pm on Wednesday, April 16 after they received reports that a 78-year-old man had taken ill. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, 16 April, 2025, police received a report of a man becoming unwell at a premises on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and the man, aged 78, was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

