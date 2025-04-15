And it’s always interesting when a cafe, coffee shop, restaurant, takeaway or pub changes hands - will it mean a refresh, a change of emphasis or perhaps a complete rebranding.
Here are 13 businesses - all eateries of one kind or another - which are currently on the market at BusinessesForSale.com and looking for new owners.
1. Slumdog takeaway, Corstorphine
This hot food takeaway currently operates as Slumdog Indian takeaway with service counter and waiting area - and also as a ‘ghost kitchen’ for other brands. It occupies a prominent position on Glasgow Road, Corstorphine and is advertised as having scope to remain with its current offering or to rebrand.
There are no business rates. And it is available as a single unit or with Slumdog Spring Gardens. Asking price: £75,000 | BusinessesForSale.com
2. Hot food takeaway, Home Street
These premises at 57 Home Street, Fountainbridge, are in shell condition but have consent for use as a hot food takeaway.
Advertised as a "fantastic site" on a busy street linking Haymarket and Princes Street to Morningside and Merchiston, it consists of 700 sqft on the ground floor, 500 sqft at basement level. Asking price: £60,000 | BusinessesForSale.com
3. Zest, North St Andrew Street
This well-established Indian restaurant has occupied the premises for 25 years and has had the same owners for the past 16 years. Its location is close to Multrees Walk, the bus station and the St James Quarter.
It currently has restricted opening hours to suit the retiring owner, but is advertised as having huge potential for an increase and as being suitable for a wide variety of cuisines. Asking price: £75,000.
| BusinessesForSale.com
4. Antichi Sapori, Great Junction Street
This recently refurbished Leith sandwich bar is on the south side of Great Junction Street close to its junction with Leith Walk, described as a "very high footfall area".
The sellers say growing sales and low overheads make this a profitable and easily run business. Asking price: £25,000. | BusinessesForSale.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.