3 . Zest, North St Andrew Street

This well-established Indian restaurant has occupied the premises for 25 years and has had the same owners for the past 16 years. Its location is close to Multrees Walk, the bus station and the St James Quarter. It currently has restricted opening hours to suit the retiring owner, but is advertised as having huge potential for an increase and as being suitable for a wide variety of cuisines. Asking price: £75,000. | BusinessesForSale.com