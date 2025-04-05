Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oatly is bringing its biggest ever sampling tour to Edinburgh this month as part of its nationwide campaign to give away 20,000 free coffees.

Thousands of free flat whites will be handed out in Edinburgh across a five-day period, with the Oatly van appearing at Murrayfield Sainsbury’s on the April 6, 7 and 8 before heading over to Castle Street on April 9 and 10.

To celebrate the brand’s Barista Edition, Oatly will also be organising a promotional event at Origin Coffee at South College Street between April 21 to 25.

The Oatly van will arrive in Edinburgh in April, giving out thousands of free flat whute coffees | Oatly

Oatly, the world’s largest oat drink company, said a recent blind taste test saw four times as many customers prefer an oat drinkcoffee compared to one made using cow’s milk.

This prompted the company to tour the UK, parking up in key cities including Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow to hand out free Oatly flat whites for people to sample.

Filip Nilsson, executive creative director at Oatly said: “Our blind taste tests showed there are potentially millions of people missing out on a first-class taste experience, so we’re going on a journey to sample delicious Oatly coffees to people across the UK who may never have had the chance to try it before - proving what we know to be true. Our oat drinks taste delicious!”

Oatly’s products are dairy and soy free and benefit from vitamins and minerals including calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B12 and D and do not contain added sugar or sweeteners.