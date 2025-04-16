Breaking

Edinburgh residents in Craigentinny urged to remain indoors after ‘potentially suspicious item’ discovered

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 19:06 BST
Edinburgh residents in the Craigentinny part of the city are being urged to remain in their homes after police discovered a ‘potentially suspicious item’.
Police were called to the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, April 16Police were called to the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, April 16
Police were called to the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, April 16 | Submitted

Officers are in attendance at Loglanlea Gardens following a report of an item at around 4.55pm on Wednesday, April 16. A police cordon has been put in place and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team has been contacted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Residents in Loganlea Gardens, Loganlea Place and Loganlea Drive are advised to keep their windows shut and remain in their homes.

“The public is asked to avoid the area.”

