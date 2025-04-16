Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh residents in the Craigentinny part of the city are being urged to remain in their homes after police discovered a ‘potentially suspicious item’.

Officers are in attendance at Loglanlea Gardens following a report of an item at around 4.55pm on Wednesday, April 16. A police cordon has been put in place and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team has been contacted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Residents in Loganlea Gardens, Loganlea Place and Loganlea Drive are advised to keep their windows shut and remain in their homes.

“The public is asked to avoid the area.”