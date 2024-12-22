Edinburgh residents share Christmas memories in the capital

A special time for many, the festive period brings families and friends together, with a great sense of excitement leading up to the big day. But the festive season also brings a sense of nostalgia, where we look back at years gone by and recall Christmas memories from over the years.
For Edinburgh residents, the city centre evokes many memories, from the famous Jenners Christmas tree, frantic shopping in stores that are now no longer, and visiting venues which are luckily still here.
Here are nine Christmas memories shared by Evening News readers.
1. Jenners
When asking Edinburgh residents to recall memories around Christmas time - the Jenners Christmas Tree was always going to make the list. The former flagship department store was known for its grand festive decorations, with its 40ft ft tree that standing pride of place Photo: Jon Savage
2. A trip to the SavaCentre
SavaCentre in Cameron Toll (now Sainsbury’s) was once Scotland’s largest single level store, and one where resident Carolann Waugh remembers visiting to stock up on craft accessories. She said: “I used to love walking to SavaCentre to see their tree and get new art stuff (especially glitter) then I'd binge draw everything Christmas for the whole month” Photo: Bill Stout
3. King’s Theatre
The King’s Theatre has been producing much-loved pantomimes for decades – and despite the iconic Edinburgh theatre being closed in recent years due to a renovation project, the Christmas shows at the King’s were always a highlight for resident, Alan McCalmont | Mike Hume Photo: Mike Hume
4. Covert Christmas present peeking
We’ve all done it. Davie Kelly remembers: “Having a good look at my toys that were hidden behind my mum and dad's wardrobe" | batmancrunch flickr
