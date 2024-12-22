Edinburgh Retro: 25 great pictures of Christmas in the 1970s - from Jenners tree to winter gales

By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

Tradition plays a big part in the way we celebrate Christmas.

Different people, different families and different countries do things in different ways.

This selection of old photos taken from the Evening New archives includes many of the elements people in Edinburgh will associate with the festive season - nativity plays, Christmas trees, carol singing, going to see Santa, perhaps the panto, and of course, Christmas shopping.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of what Christmas was like in the Capital five decades ago.

Edinburgh Pentlands Round Table's Santa Claus distributes Christmas presents to children in December 1974.

1. Santa hands out presents

Edinburgh Pentlands Round Table's Santa Claus distributes Christmas presents to children in December 1974. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

The cast of Ainslie Park secondary school's nativity play in December 1978.

2. Ainslie Park nativity play

The cast of Ainslie Park secondary school's nativity play in December 1978. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown

Edinburgh's Lord Provost James McKay and his wife accept the Christmas pudding, a gift from Australia, from Miss McMaster in November 1970.

3. Christmas pudding from Down Under

Edinburgh's Lord Provost James McKay and his wife accept the Christmas pudding, a gift from Australia, from Miss McMaster in November 1970. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous

Students from Napier College in Edinburgh with Christmas food parcels for old age pensioners at Sighthill community centre in December 1978.

4. Food parcels for pensioners

Students from Napier College in Edinburgh with Christmas food parcels for old age pensioners at Sighthill community centre in December 1978. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown

