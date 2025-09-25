Residents in Clermiston have spoken of their relief that a group of travellers have been removed from Drumbrae Park, but locals are still worried the travellers could return again.

A large group of travellers illegally set-up camp on September 10 at the city park, not to be confused with nearby Drum Brae Park off Ardshiel Avenue, just months after the council installed barriers to keep them out.

Locals wee furious that ‘outnumbered’ police officers ‘stood by and did nothing’ as an estimated 15 caravans and 13 cars entered the site next to Drumbrae Leisure Centre after using a chainsaw to break down the barriers erected by the council earlier this year.

This latest group of travellers in Clermiston were moved on last week, with the council cleaning up the mess left behind on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Drumbrae Park group, which was set-up earlier this year to improve the park after the travellers were last removed and barriers were installed, revealed how locals are feeling about the latest removal of travellers by the council.

She said: “People here are happier now. But what happens next?

“We have got a meeting set-up with the leisure centre and somebody from the council in the next couple of weeks to discuss ways of preventing the travellers getting in again.

“We want to know why they were pretty much left to go into the park and do what they do. Causing a nuisance for locals and leaving a big mess.

“The barriers have been put back up, so we are hoping this was a blip in the road and they wont get into the park again. But what happens next time when they turn up with a chainsaw, or the next again time?

“We have some money and hope to come up with an additional deterrent to stop them getting in again. But that will take time, and in that time they might return again.”

Although the spokesperson is happy that the council sent a team to clean up the park last weekend, she added: “They cleaned the field, but there is still human waste in the woods. It’s frustrating that the council don’t label that area as not fit to enter.

“If you are unaware of what’s in there, dogs or kids could go in there and it’s pretty disgusting. It’s a bit of a health hazard.”

And the Friends of Drumbrae Park spokesperson believes Scotland needs to follow England in making it harder for travellers to set-up camp illegally, while adding her belief that a potential permanent legal travellers site in Edinburgh might never happen.

She said: “The biggest problem is that they have changed the legislation down south which makes it easier to move them on, so that’s the reason we are getting an influx of them in Scotland.

“The rules and legislation need changed here too.

“The council keep saying they are looking for land just outside Edinburgh for a permanent travellers site, but the land will come at a premium, and nobody will want the site near their home.”

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “We’re listening to residents’ concerns and following the reinstatement of barriers officers, and we are planning to meet with Police Scotland, Edinburgh Leisure and Friends of Drumbrae Park this week to consider additional workable solutions around vehicles accessing the park.

“Additional waste removal will also be carried out.

“Travelling communities have the right to roam, however, no one should have to encounter anti-social behaviour or littering in their local park.”