An Edinburgh restaurant has been crowned a 2025 Travellers' Choice award winner by Tripadvisor for the second year in a row – making it among the top 10 per cent of worldwide restaurant listings on the platform this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the city centre within Hotel Indigo Edinburgh, Twenty Princes Street is an award-winning restaurant that ‘blends visionary design with contemporary menus whilst offering some of the best views in the city.’

Each year Tripadvisor recognises hospitality venues, from hotels, restaurants and attractions that have received great reviews from guests from around the world over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh restaurant, Twenty Princes Street, has been named as a 2025 Travelers’ Choice award winner for the second year in a row | Hotel Indigo

Cameron White, general manager at Hotel Indigo Edinburgh, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for a second year in the prestigious 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. We are very lucky to welcome guests from all over the world being in the Scottish capital, and we pride ourselves on giving them the best experience possible.

“To be named in the top 10 per cent for a second year is incredible and it’s a testament to the hard work of our team. We encourage anyone coming to Edinburgh to pay us a visit and try our extensive menu of delicious food and drinks for themselves.”

Tripadvisor president, Kristen Dalton, added: “Congratulations to Twenty Princes Street on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”