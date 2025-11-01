Other new entries include The Free Company in Balerno, Dùthchas in Great Junction Street and Little Capo in New Town. These celebrated restaurants join 33 other popular venues in the capital – some of which have received a coveted Michelin star.
Founded in 1900, the Michelin Guide celebrates only the best food and drink experiences around the world.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 37 restaurants in Edinburgh and the Lothian recognised in the Michelin Guide.
1. eleanore
The Michelin Guide said: “The kitchen team take plenty of care in preparing a set menu of fresh-tasting dishes, with desserts proving a highlight – if you're lucky, you'll get to try the wonderfully indulgent tirami-choux.” eleanore is located in Albert Place
Photo: Third Party
2. Tipo
The Hanover Street restaurant is a ‘relaxed and comforting restaurant [which] could quickly become your go-to in Edinburgh’s New Town.’ The guide added: “The small plates selection is mightily appealing, but it's the seriously good homemade pastas like bigoli cacio e pepe that most catch the eye.”
Photo: Third Party
3. LYLA
Described as an ‘elegant seafood restaurant’ LYLA on Royal Terrace offers a ‘tasting menu based on delicious, sustainably caught fish and shellfish, be it wild halibut or Scottish langoustines. This produce drives the eye-catching dishes, which deliver subtle yet complex blends of flavours and textures.’
Photo: Third Party
4. Spry
Spry on Haddington Place serves ‘delicious seasonal dishes, where you have the option to choose from the à la carte or go for the 5 course set menu.’
Photo: Third Party