Barry Fish restaurant review

All 37 Edinburgh restaurants recognised in Michelin Guide including Barry Fish and Eleanore

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 04:25 GMT

The prestigious Michelin Guide recently added four restaurants across Edinburgh and the Lothians to its list – including the popular Barry Fish which opened just eight months ago.

Other new entries include The Free Company in Balerno, Dùthchas in Great Junction Street and Little Capo in New Town. These celebrated restaurants join 33 other popular venues in the capital – some of which have received a coveted Michelin star.

Founded in 1900, the Michelin Guide celebrates only the best food and drink experiences around the world.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 37 restaurants in Edinburgh and the Lothian recognised in the Michelin Guide.

1. eleanore

The Michelin Guide said: “The kitchen team take plenty of care in preparing a set menu of fresh-tasting dishes, with desserts proving a highlight – if you're lucky, you'll get to try the wonderfully indulgent tirami-choux.” eleanore is located in Albert Place Photo: Third Party

The Hanover Street restaurant is a ‘relaxed and comforting restaurant [which] could quickly become your go-to in Edinburgh’s New Town.’ The guide added: “The small plates selection is mightily appealing, but it's the seriously good homemade pastas like bigoli cacio e pepe that most catch the eye.”

2. Tipo

The Hanover Street restaurant is a ‘relaxed and comforting restaurant [which] could quickly become your go-to in Edinburgh’s New Town.’ The guide added: “The small plates selection is mightily appealing, but it's the seriously good homemade pastas like bigoli cacio e pepe that most catch the eye.” Photo: Third Party

Described as an ‘elegant seafood restaurant’ LYLA on Royal Terrace offers a ‘tasting menu based on delicious, sustainably caught fish and shellfish, be it wild halibut or Scottish langoustines. This produce drives the eye-catching dishes, which deliver subtle yet complex blends of flavours and textures.’

3. LYLA

Described as an ‘elegant seafood restaurant’ LYLA on Royal Terrace offers a ‘tasting menu based on delicious, sustainably caught fish and shellfish, be it wild halibut or Scottish langoustines. This produce drives the eye-catching dishes, which deliver subtle yet complex blends of flavours and textures.’ Photo: Third Party

Spry on Haddington Place serves ‘delicious seasonal dishes, where you have the option to choose from the à la carte or go for the 5 course set menu.’

4. Spry

Spry on Haddington Place serves ‘delicious seasonal dishes, where you have the option to choose from the à la carte or go for the 5 course set menu.’ Photo: Third Party

