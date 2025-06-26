Three people have been charged after Edinburgh police vowed to ‘send a very clear message’ to shoplifters and individuals involved in criminal activity affecting the shops and businesses.

On Tuesday, June, 17 local officers joined colleagues from the Retail Crime Taskforce to undertake high-visibility patrols to visit retail premises in the city centre to address retail crime.

Officers carried out 13 stop and searches and three people were subsequently charged. A 40-year-old man was charged with conditions not to enter the city centre after stolen property worth £400 was recovered. A 24-year-old woman was charged with theft following the recovery of £50 worth of stolen goods. A 49-year-old man was also found in possession of drugs, which have been sent for analysis.

Police in Edinburgh visited over 30 premises throughout the day of action where they gathered extensive intelligence to assist further inquiries.

Inspector Gordon Duff said: “Our day of action was supported by key partners at Retailers Against Crime, Essential Edinburgh, BTP, Lothian Busses and the retailers operating within the city centre.

“We want activity like this to send a very clear message that retail crime is being treated as a priority and extensive time and resource is being dedicated to reducing offences and bring those responsible to justice.

“I’m grateful to all of the officers and partners that provided vital assistance, and the public can rest assured further activity will take place as we actively target all of those involved in the various forms of retail crime affecting Edinburgh’s businesses."