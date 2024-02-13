Edinburgh roads: Emergency services race to multi-vehicle City Bypass crash
Emergency services raced to the A720 this morning following a rush-hour crash.
The collision involving multiple vehicles happened just before 9am.
Traffic Scotland reported that the A720 Gilmerton slip was closed eastbound after the collision, which saw heavy delays and closures. It's not known if there were any injuries.
Drivers faced heavy delays following the crash.
Traffic Scotland said on X: "The #A720 at the Gilmerton slip has CLOSEDeastbound due to a multi-vehicle collision. Police and TRISS are on scene. Updates to follow. #PleaseUseAlt routes”
One lane reopened around 10am. Both lanes were reopened by 10.38 as drivers were urged to take care.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.