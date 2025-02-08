Edinburgh roadworks: Eight-week project to repair sewer in South Clerk Street begins this month
To allow teams to carry out the essential safely, two lanes of the A7 South Clerk Street will be closed at the junction with East Preston Street. A small section of the footpath will also be affected.
Work will begin on Monday, February 10 and continue until mid April. The collapsed sewer is buried four metres beneath a footpath in Newington. Temporary four-way traffic lights will be in place to manage traffic flow, and some localised parking restrictions will be in place.
Scottish Water advised local businesses will remain open with pedestrian access to businesses and residential properties being maintained at all times. Customers’ water and drainage services will not be affected but road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys through the area.
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the patience and understanding of local residents, businesses, and road users while we complete this urgent repair.”