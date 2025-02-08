Edinburgh roadworks: Eight-week project to repair sewer in South Clerk Street begins this month

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Works to repair a collapsed sewer in the south of the city will get underway on Monday – with Scottish Water reporting the emergency works will ‘take a minimum of eight weeks to complete’.

To allow teams to carry out the essential safely, two lanes of the A7 South Clerk Street will be closed at the junction with East Preston Street. A small section of the footpath will also be affected.

An eight-week project to repair a collapsed sewer in South Clerk Street, Edinburgh will begin on Monday, February 10placeholder image
An eight-week project to repair a collapsed sewer in South Clerk Street, Edinburgh will begin on Monday, February 10 | Google Maps

Work will begin on Monday, February 10 and continue until mid April. The collapsed sewer is buried four metres beneath a footpath in Newington. Temporary four-way traffic lights will be in place to manage traffic flow, and some localised parking restrictions will be in place.

Scottish Water advised local businesses will remain open with pedestrian access to businesses and residential properties being maintained at all times. Customers’ water and drainage services will not be affected but road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys through the area.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the patience and understanding of local residents, businesses, and road users while we complete this urgent repair.”

