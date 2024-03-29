Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A top-rated burger takeaway in Edinburgh has gone up for sale - but owners say they haven’t ‘lost the dream.’

The Smashing Station in Murrayfield opened last October, selling a range of smashed beef burgers using locally sourced ingredients. But owners behind the Roseburn Place business say a rise in energy bills and fluctuating prices for produce make trading more difficult at this time.

Prior to opening last year, owner, Alex Ilioiu, and his business partner spend considerable money on rewiring the premises and refurbishing the space for the befit of customers. And despite receiving top reviews on takeaway apps Just Eat and Uber Eats, the co-founder said it is difficult to sustain the business.

Owners behind the Smashing Station in Murrayfield say their burger takeaway is at risk of closure

Speaking to the Evening News, Alex said: “It’s very popular place, we have a lot of returning customers who leave us great reviews because of the quality of the food. We still want to work by doing something we are passionate about, so although it is up for sale we are still not 100 per cent sure if that is the route we are going to take or if we carry on.

“It’s very hard to raise a successful business at the moment. When prices of stock change we can’t raise our prices every time that happens because it’s not fair on the customer. The business is hard to run in the sense that it’s just me and my business partner - we can’t really afford to hire more staff although there are been days when we certainly could do with extra help.”

He added: “But we haven’t lost the dream, we haven’t lost the vision - it’s just a very difficult time. It’s a bit up in the air to be honest. We’ve invested everything we have, from our time to our finances and savings so we don’t to give up but if we are faced with no other choice then closing will be out only option.”

The established takeaway in a prominent location is a now on the market for a leasehold price of £15,000 with the premises coming ‘fully stocked and equipped, allowing new owners to seamlessly continue operations.’

Listed with Rightbiz, the advert reads: “The sale of the business is not limited to the premises alone; it also includes already established accounts with popular food delivery platforms like Just Eat, Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Mealzo. These accounts come with over 100 reviews on each, a commendable rating of more than 4.5 stars, and a faithful customer base that regularly uses their services. “This fully fitted, turnkey business is currently in operation and potential buyers are welcome to visit and see it in action. It's a small-scale, managed operation nestled close to local amenities, making it a prime location for potential growth.” It adds: “The sellers are open to negotiable offers for this belle of the food-service industry ball. Come and explore this attractive, promising business opportunity today. Remember, it's not just a company on sale; it's an established business teeming with potential.”

You can view the full advert at the Rightbiz website.