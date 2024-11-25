Edinburgh snow: Watch as epic Edinburgh snowball fight involving dozens of locals breaks out

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:18 BST

An epic snowball fight broke out at an Edinburgh beauty spot on Saturday, with video footage showing dozens of locals getting stuck in and enjoying the wintry conditions.

The large-scale fight took place at The Meadows on Saturday after Storm Bert brought freezing temperatures and heavy snow to the Capital, with the weather bringing the Capital’s buses to a standstill

A video taken by Riz Akhtar captured the fun, which involved around 100 people.

Speaking about scenes he witnessed, Riz told the Evening News: “It started around 2pm, I would say. Around 100 folk were involved. A lot of random folk joined in.

“There was a similar snowball fight 5 years ago which attracted huge crowds.”

