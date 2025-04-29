Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers working on plans for the future of Edinburgh’s Summerhall arts hub have refused to say whether their proposals include the complex continuing as a Fringe venue in the long term.

Edinburgh-based AMA told the Evening News’ sister paper The Scotsman that residential properties are to form a key part of the redevelopment of the former Royal (Dick) Vet School, but the site's future as a Fringe venue was undecided.

The company - preferred bidders for Summerhall - said it planned to create residential and commercial space as well as continued arts provision in a "high quality redevelopment that will be beneficial to all".

A contract to manage Summerhall is set to be agreed with AMA.

Summerhall has operated as an arts hub for 14 years and a major Fringe venue. And new charity Summerhall Arts is due to launch its 2025 Festival Fringe programme for the venue next week.

A public consultation is planned on the future of the building. AMA is to work on plans for the complex - including obtaining formal planning consent - over the next three years. But it refused to comment on whether it would retain Summerhall as a Fringe venue in the longer term.

The company, which is also behind the redevelopment of the former Scottish and Newcastle brewery site at Fountainbridge and other projects across the city, said the final make-up of the building would be dependent on the planning and consultation process and insisted it was "open minded".

Dr Ali Afshar, co-founder and managing director of AMA, told The Scotsman the contract for his company's acqusition of Summerhall was subject to acquiring planning consent. In the meantime, it will remain under the current owner, Oesselmann Estate.

Day to day management was taken over last month by charity Scot-Art, previously known as Edinburgh Palette, which will work alongside Summerhall Arts, headed by former Summerhall chief executive Sam Gough to "provide year-round arts and cultural activities" at the venue.

Edinburgh arts venue Summerhall has been hosting shows and exhibitions since 2011 | Supplied

Dr Afshar said: "As a family owned, Edinburg-based company, we understand how deeply valued Summerhall is to the community here, and as its future custodian we will protect its historic legacy and forge a bright future for the estate.

"Having now formally entered a contract to acquire Summerhall, we will begin to consider the next steps to shape its plans for the future. In the coming months, we will begin to undertake consultations with the local community and the city council."

The mixed use development is likely to include a commercial element as well as "living space". More than 100 organisations, predominantly artists and creative or tech-focused companies, are already based at the site.

Dr Afshar added: "We anticipate that this consultation period will take a considerable time as we prepare to lodge a planning application, given Summerhall is a highly sensitive site. This lengthy period will enable us all to agree a way forward. We foresee that the result will be a mixed-use development, including both living and commercial space, while providing a facility to sustainably continue the provision of the arts.."