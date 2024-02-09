Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh takeaway is now on the market after two years of trading in Gorgie with owners saying the move comes after a change in family circumstances.

Owners of Indian takeaway Shandon Spice, have now put their Slateford Road property on the market with the leasehold price set at £26,000. The property is advertised as a ‘unique opportunity to take control of a promising business’ with the premises ‘fully fitted and ready for operation.’

Over the years Shandon Spice has been a hit with locals and comes highly rated on Just Eat - with the curry house averaging 4.5 stars from over 1,000 reviews. The takeaway restaurant boasts that their ‘award winning curry chefs’ use fresh and healthy to provide ‘authentic Indian food with a difference.’

Takeaway owner Padam Sharma said he made plans to close the business ‘due to family commitments’ and will be unable to run the business alone. It is understood the business will continue to trade until a buyer is found.

Mr Sharma said Shandon Spice ‘boasts an impressive current turnover of £234,000’ (around £4,500 a week) and potential buyers can obtain an ‘in-depth access to accounts’ on request to ‘fully appreciate the financial health and potential of this venture.’