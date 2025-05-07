Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will celebrate its 75th anniversary this summer - with the milestone show taking audiences on a journey through the Tattoo’s history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled, The Heroes Who Made Us, this year’s show will look back at the iconic event’s history to date, and feature memorable Tattoo acts from previous year’s alongside new show elements including a special musical performance ‘Now That’sWhat I Call Tattoo 75’.

Between August 1 and 23, more than 800 performers from around the globe will take to the world-famous Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, with fan favourites acts Top Secret Drum Corps among the line-up. A new Storyteller role will also feature in the 75th edition of the show, guiding the audience through the show for a deeper and enhanced emotional audience experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cpl Moisenko from the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland with Tattoo Piper Major Stevie Small | Ian Georgeson Photography

Taking creative control of the Edinburgh Tattoo for the first time, director Alan Lane, said: “I am deeply honoured to direct my first Tattoo, especially as we approach such a monumental milestone. It’s a show I’ve admired as a fan for decades and the team and I have been working on this anniversary year show for over a year now. I cannot wait to unveil it to the audience and start to tell it stories.

“'The Heroes Who Made Us,' honours both the Tattoo’s history and the everyday heroes who knit out society together with their volunteering, their courage or the inspiration their lives lived provide to the rest of us.

“We’re introducing a storyteller to this year’s show. Terence Rae is a brilliant actor and placing him at the heart of this year’s show will add a layer of theatricality that I am excited for our audience to experience. Terence is a long-time collaborator of mine and I jump at any chance to work with him.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will celebrate its 75th anniversary this summer - with the milestone show taking audiences on a journey through the Tattoo’s history | TSPL

“The creative and production team here is second to none and our constant aim is to blend tradition with innovation, creating a show that respects our legacy while offering fresh and exciting performances. Always aware of our heritage but driving forward to the future, that’s the aiming mark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s milestone event will take audiences back to where it all began in 1950, with the British Army taking on the prestigious role of the Lead Service. Joining the iconic Massed Pipes and Drums, Military Musicians and Tattoo Dancers will be Band of the Polish Border Guard, Top Secret Drum Corps, United States Honour Guard Drill Team, Ukraine Naval Forces Orchestra, and United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The 2025 show will also recognise the music that has shaped the Tattoo over the years, including poignant songs the “74th Slow March” played in honour of the brave souls of the 74th (Highland) Regiment who were steadfast during the sinking of the ‘Birkenhead’ in 1852.

Terence Rae, the Scottish actor taking on the Storyteller role said: “It is an immense honour to be the Storyteller for the 75th Anniversary Show of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. I’m excited to play my part in a show which celebrates all those who have shaped the Tattoo's history over the past 75 years.

“I am deeply grateful to be part of this iconic spectacle, and to work. with the outstanding creative and production teams that are here. Preparations have begun, and the excitement for the August Show is building every day. It will be a privilege to step onto the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade with my fellow castmates and play our small part in the mighty Edinburgh Tattoo."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo ceo, Jason Barrett, said: “As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary show, it is with great pride and excitement that we unveil 'The Heroes Who Made Us.' This milestone event is a testament to the enduring legacy and global significance of the Tattoo, and it is a privilege to honour the heroes who have played a pivotal role in shaping our history and communities.

“Under the visionary leadership of our newly appointed creative director Alan, we are committed to delivering a show that marries tradition with innovation, creating an unforgettable experience for our audiences. We look forward to sharing this special celebration with the world and continuing to inspire and connect people through the power of performance and storytelling.”

Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary show are now on sale. You can buy tickets on the Edinburgh Tattoo website or call 0131 225 1188. This year’s show, The Heroes Who Made Us, will run from August 1-23.