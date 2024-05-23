Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident was reported shortly after 8am

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing long delays after a lorry broke down in the Baberton area this morning.

It is understood a lorry is blocking one lane eastbound and traffic is now tailing back to the M8. Drivers in the area should expect delays of up to an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are facing delays of up to an hour on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton following a breakdown

Traffic Scotland first reported the incident shortly after 8am. Police remain at the scene.

Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said: “Lane One of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is still currently blocked eastbound due to a broken down lorry. Traffic is tailing back onto the M8 at the moment with an approximate travel time of around 60 mins. Police remain on scene.”