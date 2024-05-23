Edinburgh Traffic: Drivers face 1-hour delays on Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton following breakdown 

By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 09:34 BST
The incident was reported shortly after 8am

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing long delays after a lorry broke down in the Baberton area this morning.

It is understood a lorry is blocking one lane eastbound and traffic is now tailing back to the M8. Drivers in the area should expect delays of up to an hour. 

 

Drivers are facing delays of up to an hour on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton following a breakdown

Traffic Scotland first reported the incident shortly after 8am. Police remain at the scene. 

Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said: “Lane One of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is still currently blocked eastbound due to a broken down lorry. Traffic is tailing back onto the M8 at the moment with an approximate travel time of around 60 mins. Police remain on scene.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment. 

