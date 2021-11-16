Edinburgh traffic: Lorry overturned at Cameron toll roundabout
A lorry has overturned at the Cameron Toll roundabout, with a witness saying that it is causing “terrible traffic”.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:42 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:43 am
From a picture taken by a witness, it appears that the Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are all in attendance at the scene of the incident.
All three authorities have been contacted for comment.
This incident has caused long delays. Twitter account, Edinburgh Travel News, has advised drivers to “avoid the whole area if you can”