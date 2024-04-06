High winds will see speed restrictions imposed across several train services today, including some Edinburgh services.

Reduced train speeds will be implemented between 12pm and 7pm on Saturday, April 6. Planned engineering works will also see some ScotRail and CrossCountry services replaced by buses.

In a social media post, ScotRail advised services running between Edinburgh and Tweedbank may be subject to ‘longer journey times, delays and cancellations.’ ScotRail said: “Storm Kathleen is approaching so we’ve introduced speed restrictions on various lines across our network. This will be in place from Saturday, 6 April from 12pm until later in the evening.”

Several train services will be affected due to high winds and engineering works

They said delays and cancellations should be expected on the following services: Edinburgh to Tweedbank, Glasgow Queen St to Oban / Crianlarich /Mallaig / Fort William, Shotts services and Largs services.

ScotRail trains running between Edinburgh and Carfin ‘will be delayed by around 15mins in both directions between 12:00 and 19:00 today’ due to engineering works in the area, with buses replacing trains between Carfin and Glasgow Central. This will affect services running between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts. The National Rail website states: “Trains will run between Carfin and Edinburgh only. Replacement buses will run between Glasgow Central and Shotts. You should change between buses and trains at Shotts instead of at Carfin.”

It adds: “Replacement minibuses will run between Edinburgh and Kirknewton via Haymarket, Slateford, Kingsknowle, Westerhailes and Curriehill. These buses connect with other replacement buses for Glasgow or Edinburgh at Kirknewton. On Sunday, an amended and retimed train service will run between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts.”

Buses will also replace trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Carstairs today due to engineering works in Motherwell. If you are arriving or departing from Edinburgh, the replacement buses will pick up and drop off passengers Dalry Road near the Mediterranean Supermarket (Haymarket replacement) and Market Street opposite The Doric Tavern pub (Waverley replacement).

In a separate post the rail operator said: “ScotRail services are unaffected by ASLEF strike action involving some other operators today. Our services will also not be affected by an overtime ban from ASLEF members between 4 - 6 April, and 8 - 9 April.”