More than 160 Edinburgh Tram workers could strike in the coming weeks with union bosses claiming staff are not receiving adequate hydration or toilet breaks.

Unite, which represents drivers, ticket service assistants, controllers and vehicle maintenance workers, said tram staff can work up to five hours without a comfort break which they say is in part due to late running trams putting staff under pressure to ‘make up the time’.

They added that a new tram timetable has added four minutes to each run and a new signalling system has contributed to increased delays which Unite says is preventing staff from taking breaks. Unite understands that some trams regularly run up to 30 minutes late with control having to turn trams around mid-route.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers have emphatically backed strike action in order to tackle head-on the unacceptable health and safety situation they face.

“They should not be in this situation because Edinburgh Trams should be implementing measures to ensure our members get their comfort breaks. We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for decent workplace conditions.”

Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, added: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are being forced into taking strike action. This is mismanagement plain and simple, and it is having unacceptable consequences for our members.

“Unite wants to resolve this through negotiation but we are running out of track before strike action takes place. If this happens, then Edinburgh Trams will be solely to blame for any disruption. Management has one more chance.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “While we are disappointed the union has embarked on a course of action that threatens disruption for customers, we are committed to the wellbeing of colleagues and are doing everything we can to address their concerns.

“As part of this process, we are working closely with the Trams to Newhaven project team, City of Edinburgh Council and colleagues to find a workable solution, including improving the effectiveness of road traffic signals that can have an impact on our timetable and turnaround times at the airport and Newhaven.”