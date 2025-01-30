Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cafe in Edinburgh known as being one of the 'most Instagrammable' spots in the city centre is closing down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chihuahua Cafe, located on Frederick Street, opened up in December 2017 and quickly became a popular spot with dog lovers who could enjoy coffee and cake while petting and playing with the cafe's cute K9s.

However, the owners have now said the cafe will shut in August, as it's time for the dogs to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, they wrote: “Big announcement – the Chihuahuas are retiring. We have had the most fantastic journey and could not be prouder of our beautiful dogs success! The cafe has gone viral online and we have, and are, doing a roaring trade.

“There might be talk of rising business costs and economic struggles; but we are proudly highly successful and supporting a full team of human workers also.”

The post continues: “Ama is 12 years old and all the girls are family. Their welfare and happiness has always been paramount to our vision. We are grateful, proud and honoured to say we are closing our cafe through choice. There is no push, in fact there are many reasons to stay. But we want our girls to get to enjoy a long and happy retirement. They have worked so hard, done so much.

“Of course, they will continue to share their incredible lives through their social channels and expect to entertain the occasional pop up event. But the cafe itself will cease trade at the end of August 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals expressed their sadness over the closure, but understood the reasons.

One fan of The Chihuahua Cafe said: “It is wonderful you are putting their welfare first, as you always have done. You've brought so many people so much joy. We literally have one of our dogs because of visiting your first pop up. Thank you for everything you've done!”

Another wrote: “I'm so sad to hear this. I have felt more relaxed at the cafe than I have at a spa... so therapeutic, the chihuahuas are amazing and such good girls. Happy retirement ladies – thank you for providing so much happiness.”

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.