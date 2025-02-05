An Edinburgh woman who was ran over by her former husband weeks after she left him has spoken out after he was sentenced at the High Court today.

Sandra Budge suffered ‘life threatening’ injuries on April 14, 2024 after her husband drove over her body twice in Muirhouse Parkway. William Budge, described as a ‘violent and cruel domestic abuser,’ would later plead guilty to attempted murder.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today (February 5), Budge was jailed for seven years and four months and banned from contacting Sandra for a 15-year period. But his former wife said the sentence ‘does not inspire trust or confidence in the justice system’.

William Budge pleaded guilty to three charges including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder at the High Court in Edinburgh | Google Maps

Issuing a statement via lawyers Digby Brown, Sandra said: “I believe this sentencing does not encourage other women to come forward with cases of domestic abuse. As a society we have repeatedly heard that violence against women will not be tolerated yet this low sentence flies in the face of that sentiment.

“The outcome today also does not inspire trust or confidence in the justice system especially to those who have experienced domestic violence, or are still trapped in dangerous domestic circumstances.”

Budge pleaded guilty to three charges including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder. He also admitted subjecting his former partner to a campaign of abuse when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on January 6.

Standing in solidarity with Sandra, her immediate family said: “Scotland is in an epidemic with violence against women and the family was hopeful today that the punishment would reflect the crime – unfortunately we have a contradicting message being sent by the Judge which was even more discouraging by the fact he was fully aware of the historical domestic abuse throughout the marriage.

“We feel the accused only pleaded guilty due to the overwhelming evidence and for his own benefit to receive a lesser sentence – not through any sense of remorse. We have all been through 10 months of hell and the only person who has really benefited from all of this has been the guilty man who saw multiple discounts applied to his sentence.”

“We really hoped today would deliver justice and contribute to our journey as we seek closure – but this has not happened.”