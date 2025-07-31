Watch Poly the penguin chick having a check-up at Edinburgh Zoo, after she underwent surgery.

A Northern rockhopper penguin chick at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing surgery to remove an eye affected by a life-threatening infection.

After discovering the injury during a routine check, which did not respond to medication, the wildlife conservation charity’s expert veterinary team moved forward with surgery to remove the afflicted eye.

Post-surgery, Poly was cared for in a specialised creche, separate from the main penguin colony.

After showing positive signs of recovery, she was reintroduced and reunited with her parents, who took her under their wing without hesitation.

Edinburgh Zoo penguin chick Poly. | Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS)

Daily veterinary check-ins and ongoing medication continued to ensure her recovery progressed without issue.

Poly has been cleared by the vets and is off her medication, no longer requiring daily monitoring.

Veterinary surgeon at RZSS Stephanie Mota says keepers did “an incredible job keeping her comfortable and it’s fantastic to see her thriving again”

Stephanie Mota, veterinary surgeon at RZSS, said: “We were really concerned when Poly’s eye ulcer didn’t respond to medication, and we knew we had to act quickly. Surgery is always a last resort due to the additional risks it carries, especially for such a young chic. But in this case, it was the only option left to keep her comfortable. Eye problems can be painful and unfortunately there was no way to save the eye.

Edinburgh Zoo penguin chick Poly had surgery to remove an eye affected by a life-threatening infection. | Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS)

“Poly required intensive care after the surgery. She was very sick and for a while everyone feared she wouldn’t make it.

“Our dedicated keepers and vets went above and beyond, coming in for extra shifts as early as 6am and as late as 10pm to ensure she had everything she needed, including extra feedings. They did an incredible job keeping her comfortable and it’s fantastic to see her thriving again.

Edinburgh Zoo penguin chick Poly gets a check-up. | Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS)

“It’s especially exciting because not only is Poly a sweetheart, but due to the rockhopper’s Endangered status, every new addition to the colony is a meaningful step toward securing the future of the species.”

Visitors can see Poly and the other rockhopper chicks as they grow alongside the colony at Edinburgh Zoo’s Penguins Rock.