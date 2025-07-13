Edinburgh Zoo heatwave: Watch penguins cool down in heaps of ice kindly donated by local fishmongers
Footage shows the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo rolling in ice donated by local fishmongers to try and keep cool during the heatwave.
Zoo penguins have been filmed playing in ice to keep cool during the heatwave - thanks to donations from local fishmongers.
The penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were given extra ice on July 11 - as temperatures soared in the city.
Staff took wheelbarrows full of the ice into the penguins' enclosure, with the birds spotted rolling and playing in the ice to try and keep cool.
Edinburgh Zoo says they regularly treat their penguins to deliveries of ice - which are all the more important in the hot weather.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.