Footage shows the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo rolling in ice donated by local fishmongers to try and keep cool during the heatwave.

The penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were given extra ice on July 11 - as temperatures soared in the city.

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo are treated to heaps of ice by keepers during a heatwave. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Staff took wheelbarrows full of the ice into the penguins' enclosure, with the birds spotted rolling and playing in the ice to try and keep cool.

Edinburgh Zoo says they regularly treat their penguins to deliveries of ice - which are all the more important in the hot weather.