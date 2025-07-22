Edinburgh Zoo penguins: Watch excited penguin colony having the best time chasing and popping bubbles
Watch as cute Edinburgh Zoo penguins have fun following and popping bubbles.
Fantastic footage shows penguins at Edinburgh Zoo watching and popping bubbles with their beaks.
Keepers from the the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) surprised the gentoo, king and Northern rockhopper penguins to non-toxic animal-safe bubbles.
The colony had fun chasing and popping the bubbles before going for a swim.
Earlier in the month, the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were filmed playing in ice to keep cool - thanks to donations from local fishmongers - as temperatures surged in the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.