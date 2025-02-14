Edinburgh Zoo share super cute photos as new capybaras Cali and Luna take first swim

Edinburgh Zoo has shared some cute photos of its newest residents going for their first swim.

Earlier this week, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) announced the arrival of two baby capybaras, marking the first time the zoo has had the species in 15 years.

The seven-month-old siblings, named Cali and Luna, moved to Edinburgh Zoo from Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park in Ipswich.

The girls stayed indoors for their first few days to settle in, but the playful pair have since been exploring their new home and enjoying time in their pool.

Capybaras, which are the largest rodents in the world, have quickly become a favourite among animal lovers worldwide. Visitors can now see the young pair exploring their specially designed habitat, which mimics the capybaras' natural environment with plenty of water, grass, and places to hide.

Cali and Luna are expected to become big favourites among visitors to the zoo.

“Our two young females are getting used to their new home and are already showing the keepers their inquisitive little personalities,” said a spokesperson for the zoo.

“We hope visitors will still be able to spot them while they’re staying inside for the first few days.”

Jimmy Doherty, founder and CEO of Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park, described the capybara pups as “inquisitive and friendly”.

“These little explorers have brought so much joy to everyone here, and whilst we’ll miss their playful antics, we know they’re ready for their next adventure.

“We can’t wait for visitors at Edinburgh Zoo to fall in love with them just as we have!”

