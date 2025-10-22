A video shows a vet team massaging Gilbert the giraffe’s legs at Edinburgh Zoo as he undergoes a procedure to investigate swelling on his face.

A giraffe at Edinburgh Zoo recently underwent a general anaesthetic to investigate an unusual swelling on his face.

The complex operation required weeks of planning and coordination by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), bringing together an expert team from across the UK and Europe.

Alongside the wildlife conservation charity’s vets and zookeepers, specialist veterinary anaesthetists and equine dentists from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, as well as vets and nurses from Chester Zoo and Copenhagen Zoo, all collaborated to ensure Gilbert received the highest standard of care.

Gilbert made a smooth recovery from the procedure. However, the zoo says results from both visual examinations and x-rays revealed no clear cause for the buildup of food in his cheek.

Although a definitive diagnosis wasn’t reached, the team is celebrating a successful outcome. The investigations have shown no reason to suspect that Gilbert is experiencing pain or discomfort, and he remains in good health. This case demonstrated that with careful planning, general anaesthesia and complex veterinary procedures can be performed safely on adult giraffes.

The zoo says Gilbert is expected to continue thriving with his usual charm, albeit with a slightly lopsided look. With ongoing training, keepers hope to help him improve his oral hygiene by regularly flushing the cheek pouch with water.

A giraffe undergoes a procedure at Edinburgh Zoo to investigate swelling on his face. | Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

Harry Winrow, RZSS vet, said: “A lot of time was spent working out every detail from start to finish. Our priority was to make the procedure as safe as possible for both Gilbert and everyone involved.

“While the procedure itself took less than an hour, it involved multiple teams working simultaneously. One focused on anaesthesia and monitoring, another trimmed Gilbert’s hooves and provided limb massages to promote circulation, and a third examined and cleared his mouth to determine the cause of the swelling.

“The findings were unexpected. With no dental or jaw abnormalities identified, we suspect the swelling may have a behavioural cause, especially since he quickly refilled his cheek pouch with food right after it was emptied!”