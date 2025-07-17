Edinburgh’s Dalry Swim Centre celebrates 130 years at the heart of the community

One of Edinburgh Leisure’s five cherished Victorian pools marked a milestone year this week, with staff and regulars celebrating 130 years of the Dalry Swim Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the occasion, regulars and former swimmers stopped by to share memories of the centre, with staff even donning Victorian swimwear for the event. Attendees also learned about the introduction and legacy of public baths in Edinburgh, with Historic Environment Scotland delivering a talk to guests.

First opened in 1895, the historic public baths were part of a scheme to promote cleanliness and hygiene for households that did not have routine access to such facilities. And today the pool on Caledonian Crescent remains a vital asset for the community and serves as the main training area for Grove Amateur Swimming Club who have trained at Dalry since 1901.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh’s Dalry Swim Centre celebrated a milestone year this week | NW

Dalry Swim Centre manager, Wendy Avinou, said: “Dalry has been at the heart of the community for decades and we’re so lucky to have this gem of a building still in use today. Generations have learnt to swim here - grandparents, parents, and now their children. It’s a living legacy.”

Speaking to the Evening News, Wendy said: “I feel really blessed. That sounds really cheesy, but I am blessed with the job that I do - managing Victorian pools is just phenomenal. They're like no other buildings, especially when you've got the old Victorian style with a twist of modern is just brilliant. I've been here through the refurbishments and to see the happy smiling faces on people at the end definitely makes it worthwhile.”

Dalry Swim Centre was saved from closure in 2010 following a local campaign that was backed by 3,500 people and gained support from MSP Sarah Boyack, and councillor Donald Wilson. The building, which boasts a seven-bay Italianate façade and sunlit 25-yard pool, underwent a major refurbishment between 2018 and 2019.

Dalry Swim Centre first opened on Caledonian Crescent in 1895 | NW

Jackie Sangster, from Historic Environment Scotland, said the Dalry Swin Centre ‘still serves communities around the city’ 130-years after it first opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sangster said: “Following the Baths and Wash House Act of the 1840s, the authorities made steps to improve public health because conditions in the city were so squalid and most people didn't have running water in their homes. And by maintaining these buildings, Edinburgh Leisure are looking out for their community, much as it was at the beginning when they were new, and this plays a big part towards health and wellbeing.”

John Duke, who has been a regular since the 1990s and taught his grandkids how to swim at Dalry, said: “Even after moving house twice, I’ve kept coming back. Dalry has always had a personal feel. The staff know me and they know my medical needs. I have diabetes and they’ve always looked out for me.

“Some of my favourite memories are the Christmas parties for the over-60s. They’d bring out a giant inflatable dog that took up half the pool, and we’d have a laugh before heading upstairs for sandwiches and a wee drink. Billy Reid, the supervisor, even dressed up as Santa. So it’s not just the pool - it’s the staff and other customers that make Dalry special.”

Dalry is one of five Victorian pools operated by Edinburgh Leisure which includes Warrender, Leith Victoria, Glenogle, and Portobello. | Edinburgh Leisure

Christine Baker, who joined the club in the 1960s and is still involved today said: “Dalry was a huge part of my childhood - from baths in the upper gallery to learning to swim with my dad. So many happy memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Walker, head coach at Grove Amateur Swimming Club, added: “I started swimming at Dalry when I was very young - I actually used to cry at the side of the pool with the swim teachers. But later I started coming with my school and then I joined Grove when I was about eight-years-old.

“Grove is for school-age swimmers and it's a really friendly and relaxed atmosphere for swimmers who maybe don't want to go on to compete. But we have our own club championships every year and we have trophies for the kids that go back to 1901 when the club first started.”