Edinburgh’s Queensferry Road to close as part of enquiries into fatal motorcycle crash
Ian Harrower, from Rosyth, was killed after being involved in a crash on Queensferry Road at on April 8. Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 11.15pm but Mr Harrower was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal crash involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Peugeot 306. A 31-year-old male driver of the car was later charged in connection with road traffic offences.
Tonight’s road closures are part the police’s continued investigation into the incident, with a section of Queensferry Road closed from 10pm onwards.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Queensferry Road will be closed in both directions between Drumbrae North and Clermiston Road North from 10pm on Thursday, 19 June until 1am on Friday, 20 June.
“The closure is to allow for a collision reconstruction as part of enquiries into a crash which happened on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025. Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. We thank the public for their patience and their understanding.”
In April, Mr Harrower’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland, describing him as a ‘much loved’ father, son and husband. They said: "Ian was a much-loved son to Elizabeth, brother to Elaine and dad to Lewis, Kim and Owen.
“He was a loving husband to Norah and stepdad to Gavin and will be very much missed grandad to Brooke and Taylor. He was a true and loyal friend to many and will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.”