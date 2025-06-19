A major Edinburgh road will close to traffic this evening as police continue their enquires into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.

Ian Harrower, from Rosyth, was killed after being involved in a crash on Queensferry Road at on April 8. Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 11.15pm but Mr Harrower was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tonight’s road closures are part the police’s continued investigation into the incident, with a section of Queensferry Road closed from 10pm onwards.

A section of Queensferry Road in Edinburgh will be closed in both directions between Drumbrae North and Clermiston Road North from 10pm on Thursday, June 19 | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Queensferry Road will be closed in both directions between Drumbrae North and Clermiston Road North from 10pm on Thursday, 19 June until 1am on Friday, 20 June.

“The closure is to allow for a collision reconstruction as part of enquiries into a crash which happened on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025. Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. We thank the public for their patience and their understanding.”

In April, Mr Harrower’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland, describing him as a ‘much loved’ father, son and husband. They said: "Ian was a much-loved son to Elizabeth, brother to Elaine and dad to Lewis, Kim and Owen.

“He was a loving husband to Norah and stepdad to Gavin and will be very much missed grandad to Brooke and Taylor. He was a true and loyal friend to many and will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.”