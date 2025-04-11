Family lead tributes to 'much loved' father and husband who died in crash on Edinburgh's Queensferry Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
A 61-year-old man who died following a crash on Queensferry Road in Edinburgh has been named as Ian Harrower from Rosyth.

Police were called to the fatal crash involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Peugeot 306 at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, April 8. Emergency services attended and Mr Harrower was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old male driver of the car has now been charged in connection with road traffic offences. Further enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Ian Harrower, 61, from Rosyth, died on Tuesday, April 8 following a crash on Queensferry Road, EdinburghIan Harrower, 61, from Rosyth, died on Tuesday, April 8 following a crash on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh
Ian Harrower, 61, from Rosyth, died on Tuesday, April 8 following a crash on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh | Police Scotland

Issuing a statement through Police Scotland, Ian's family said: "Ian was a much loved son to Elizabeth, brother to Elaine and dad to Lewis, Kim and Owen. He was a loving husband to Norah and stepdad to Gavin and will be very much missed grandad to Brooke and Taylor.

"He was a true and loyal friend to many and will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten."

Sergeant Paul Ewing added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Harrower.”

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4274 of April 8.

