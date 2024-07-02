Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy Edinburgh road has been closed after a ‘potential item of ordnance’ was discovered in an Edinburgh garden.

Comely Bank Road has been closed between Fettes Avenue and East Fettes Avenue, after police arrived on the scene at around 3.15pm. Officers are now urging people to stay away from the area.

Chris Sinclair, a local resident, told the Evening News that the discovery was made during excavations in the garden of a home currently being renovated.

The Boots at Comely Bank has also been closed while police remain at the scene. | Chris Sinclair

He said: “They have shut the road. You can’t walk or drive down there. A policeman told me nobody is allowed to go in there. I saw it all as it happened. Four policemen arrived on the scene on motorbikes. I was out walking the dog at the time.

“The police then started moving cars. They have got everybody to move away from the scene. The Boots shop has police tape across the front door so you can’t go in or out.

“There is a house there getting renovations done at the moment and the workmen are excavating the garden. They appear to have come across something very special.

“That’s a busy road, particularly at rush hour, so the closure is bound to cause traffic problems.”

