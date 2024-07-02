Edinburgh's Comely Bank Road closed by police after 'potential item of ordnance' discovered in garden
Comely Bank Road has been closed between Fettes Avenue and East Fettes Avenue, after police arrived on the scene at around 3.15pm. Officers are now urging people to stay away from the area.
Chris Sinclair, a local resident, told the Evening News that the discovery was made during excavations in the garden of a home currently being renovated.
He said: “They have shut the road. You can’t walk or drive down there. A policeman told me nobody is allowed to go in there. I saw it all as it happened. Four policemen arrived on the scene on motorbikes. I was out walking the dog at the time.
“The police then started moving cars. They have got everybody to move away from the scene. The Boots shop has police tape across the front door so you can’t go in or out.
“There is a house there getting renovations done at the moment and the workmen are excavating the garden. They appear to have come across something very special.
“That’s a busy road, particularly at rush hour, so the closure is bound to cause traffic problems.”
Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a potential item of ordnance at Comely Bank Road in Edinburgh around 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 2. Road closures are in place as a precaution and we would urge people to avoid the area while emergency services work in the area.”
