Ten people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a block flats in Edinburgh last night.

As reported in the Evening News, police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Niddrie Mill Crescent at around 6.33pm on Wednesday evening (November 6).

Police sealed off a section of the street as firefighters battled the blaze. A number of casualties received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) has now confirmed 10 people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.37pm on Wednesday to attend an incident on Niddrie Mill Crescent, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including four ambulances and three special operations response teams. We transported 10 patients to Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Recsue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted 6.33pm on Wednesday, 6 November, to reports of a dwelling fire at Niddrie Mill Crescent, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a ground floor flat within a three-storey block of flats.

“A number of casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and received treatment at the scene.

“Crews left at 10.17pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”