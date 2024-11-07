A fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh triggered a huge emergency response last night, with a "number of casualties" reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Niddrie Mill Crescent at around 6.33pm on Wednesday evening (November 6).

Three fire appliances and a height vehicle were dispatched to the three-storey block. Police sealed off a section of the street as firefighters battled the blaze and a number of casualties received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Recsue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted 6.35pm on Wednesday, 6 November, to reports of a dwelling fire at Niddrie Mill Crescent, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a ground floor flat within a three-storey block of flats.

“A number of casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and received treatment at the scene.

“Crews left at 10.17pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”