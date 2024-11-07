Edinburgh Niddrie fire: 'Number of casualties' as firefighters battle blaze at Edinburgh flat
Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Niddrie Mill Crescent at around 6.33pm on Wednesday evening (November 6).
Three fire appliances and a height vehicle were dispatched to the three-storey block. Police sealed off a section of the street as firefighters battled the blaze and a number of casualties received treatment from paramedics at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Recsue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted 6.35pm on Wednesday, 6 November, to reports of a dwelling fire at Niddrie Mill Crescent, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a ground floor flat within a three-storey block of flats.
“A number of casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and received treatment at the scene.
“Crews left at 10.17pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”