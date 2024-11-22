Edinburgh police find body of 64-year-old man on Water of Leith Walkway
Officers in the city were called to the Water of Leith Walkway at around 10.15am on Thursday, November 21 after they received a report of ‘concern for a man’.
Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 10.15am on Thursday, 21 November, 2024, we were called to a report of concern for a man on Water of Leith Walkway, Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. "The death is being treated as unexplained, however it's not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing.
