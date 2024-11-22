Edinburgh police find body of 64-year-old man on Water of Leith Walkway

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:56 GMT
The body of a man has been found on a scenic Edinburgh walking route after police were called to reports of ‘concern for a person’.

Officers in the city were called to the Water of Leith Walkway at around 10.15am on Thursday, November 21 after they received a report of ‘concern for a man’.

Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of a man has been found on a scenic Edinburgh walking route after police were called to reports of ‘concern for a person’.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 10.15am on Thursday, 21 November, 2024, we were called to a report of concern for a man on Water of Leith Walkway, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. "The death is being treated as unexplained, however it's not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, however it's not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing."

