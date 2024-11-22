Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The body of a man has been found on a scenic Edinburgh walking route after police were called to reports of ‘concern for a person’.

Officers in the city were called to the Water of Leith Walkway at around 10.15am on Thursday, November 21 after they received a report of ‘concern for a man’.

Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 10.15am on Thursday, 21 November, 2024, we were called to a report of concern for a man on Water of Leith Walkway, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, however it's not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing."